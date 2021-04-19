Nova Scotians 60-64 now eligible for Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

Nova Scotians aged 60 to 64 are now eligible for both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Previously, those brands were restricted to people aged 65 and up, but the province announced the expanded eligibility Monday morning.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is also still an option for anyone aged 55-64.

All vaccine appointments for community clinics at pharmacies and primary care centres are booked online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

According to the Department of Health and Wellness, there are 75,944 Nova Scotians in the 60-64 age group.

When the province opened vaccine eligibility for the 65-69 age group, Premier Iain Rankin said due to the large number of people in that group — 66,139 — it would likely be several weeks before it could drop to the next age bracket. That was only 10 days ago.

In a news release announcing the expanded eligibility on Monday, a specific explanation for the change was not provided. The release said appointments for all vaccines are released "as vaccine supply is confirmed."

On Friday, Moderna announced it would be slashing its spring allocation to Canada by one to two million doses. However, on the same day, Ottawa said it had signed a new agreement with Pfizer for eight million additional doses of that brand of vaccine.

