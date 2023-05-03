Nova Scotia vaccination records accessible online

Nova Scotian vaccination records for most residents will be available online.

On Wednesday, the province announced the website VaxRecordNS.

Those who register for the site will be able to see a list of vaccination records since 2008, like school immunizations, some early childhood vaccinations like measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (MMRV) as well as COVID-19 shots.

In a news release, Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson said the idea behind the site is to make it easier for people to access immunization records.

The site should also "eliminate many vaccination record requests, freeing up public health staff," the news release stated.

Immunization records for COVID-19 shots can still be accessed through CANImmunize and the province said people can still request all vaccination records through Nova Scotia Public Health.

VaxRecordNS is available to people who are at least 16. Vaccination records of children and dependants under 16 years old can be linked to a parent's profile.

The province said all school-based vaccination records — public, private, francophone and home-school — are included.

MORE TOP STORIES