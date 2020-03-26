Cases of COVID-19 rise to 122, including an employee at residential care home

The Nova Scotia government has announced 12 new cases of COVID-19, including an individual who was working at a residential care home.

Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, said at a news briefing Sunday that a worker at the Magnolia residential care home in Enfield tested positive for the virus.

Strang said residents and staff at the care home were tested for COVID-19 and all tests came back negative. Staff who had close contact with the infected worker are now self-isolating for 14 days.

Residents who had close contact with the worker are being separated from other residents. Strang said their temperatures are being taken twice daily.

On Saturday, the province said an employee at the R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish had tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee at Lewis Hall, a private retirement-living community in Dartmouth, also tested positive. They were among 20 cases announced, the highest daily number for the province.

The residents and staff at the first two facilities were tested and their results came back negative.

Strang couldn't confirm community spread as some cases are still under investigation, but he did say none of the new cases are related to any large events where cases of COVID-19 were found.

Three people are hospital with COVID-19. Strang said seven people have recovered from the virus.

Infected individuals range in age from under 10 to mid-70s and cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

So far, there have been 4,731 negative test results.

