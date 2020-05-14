Mount Saint Vincent University moves fall classes online

Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax joins a growing list of Canadian universities that will be moving its fall courses online.

In an email sent to staff, students and faculty on Thursday, the university noted physical distancing measures will likely still be in place by fall and the decision was made now to ensure "we have the time needed to plan for a quality experience."

MSVU noted it has been delivering distance education courses for nearly 40 years.

Earlier this week, Cape Breton University announced it would be moving to online-only classes this fall.

Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador also announced it would be moving to remote classes until winter, with the exception of medicine, pharmacy and nursing programs.

Other N.S. universities and colleges

Dalhousie University in Halifax hasn't made any official announcements yet, but on its website it noted degrees, courses and instruction will continue, whether online, in person or some combination of the two.

The University of King's College in Halifax moved to online classes in March. It hasn't yet announced how classes will be delivered this fall.

Saint Mary's University shifted in Halifax to virtual education, but it's unclear what its plans will be come fall. In a May 10 update, the university said it would be following public health advice for the fall semester.

Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., has not announced its fall plans yet, but noted some of its summer programs would be delivered remotely.

St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., shifted to online courses this spring. In an update to students on May 8, the university said it is preparing for classes to restart in September 2020, on campus and in person. But it is also preparing a backup plan for the possibility of online and alternative-format course delivery.

Cape Breton University announced on Tuesday that it was moving to online-only classes for the fall semester. (CBC)

NSCAD University in Halifax has not announced a fall plan yet. On its website, the university said "it's uncertain when we'll know what potential impacts the pandemic and social distancing may present to our 2020 course schedule."

NSCC moved to distance learning, including online and remote options, for the spring and summer. So far, no plans have been announced for fall.

Université Sainte-Anne in Church Point, N.S., said it is optimistic about the resumption of institutional operations for the fall semester, but only with the approval of public health officials.

On March 15, the Atlantic School of Theology in Halifax suspended on-campus classes and said it would move them online as soon as that could be arranged. It's unclear what the plans are for the fall semester.

