Nova Scotia under a hurricane watch as Dorian approaches

After a sunny morning in Nova Scotia, clouds from Hurricane Dorian will start forming over the province on Friday ahead of the storm that's expected to hit Saturday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued a hurricane watch for all of Nova Scotia this weekend, with sustained winds that could reach 120 km/h and with severe gusts of 150 km/h.

Heavy rain and chances of thunderstorms are also expected to begin Saturday afternoon, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"A storm surge is also possible along the Atlantic coast from late Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning," said Simpkin.

Rainfall amounts could exceed 150 mm.

The rain should start pushing into the southwestern tip of the province in the morning, and spread eastward late morning and into the afternoon.

The Category 1 hurricane was off the coast of North Carolina Friday morning, with winds of 150 km/h.

Southeast New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island are under a tropical storm watch, with winds expected to reach 60 km/h and gusting up to 90 km/h in exposed areas, said Simpkin.

Between 50 and 80 mm of rainfall is expected in some areas.

