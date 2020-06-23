Nova Scotia goes 2 weeks without new COVID-19 cases

Nova Scotia has officially gone two weeks without any new COVID-19 cases.

"We have gone two weeks without a new case of COVID-19 and that is because of the efforts of Nova Scotians," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release Tuesday. "But we can't get complacent. Please continue to follow the public health measures and stay safe."

The last new case was identified on June 9.

On Monday, the province reported that there are no known active cases of COVID-19.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 307 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.

The release said two people who had been infected with COVID-19 remain in hospital, one of them in intensive care. However, their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

So far, the province has had a total of 1,061 positive COVID-19 tests, 63 deaths and 51,530 negative test results.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

