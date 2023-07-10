Hollywood strike slows momentum of N.S. film and TV industry

The Nova Scotia TV and film industry is taking a hit this summer, as the threat of a second Hollywood strike looms.

Members of the Writers Guild of America walked off the job on May 2, and now members of the union representing actors are set to do the same if they don't reach a deal with major production studios by Wednesday night.

The past few summers have been monumental seasons for the province's film industry, employing hundreds of Nova Scotians and contributing to local economies. This year was on track to be the same.

But for local actors like Dale Willman, this year's production season has been "dead" so far, because films and TV shows that are shot in Nova Scotia but which depend on American writers and actors can't move ahead.

Willman has been working in the TV and film industry for 13 years as an actor and coach. She works as a regular background actor on From, an American horror series which has been greenlit for its third season of filming in Nova Scotia.

She said if the show doesn't start shooting soon, she could lose out on a significant paycheque.

Dale Willman has been an actor for 13 years. She appears here in This Hour Has 22 Minutes, a CBC sketch comedy series filmed in Halifax. (Submitted by Dale Willman)

"I'm not going to make enough money," said Willman. "I'm more concerned about not making the amount of money I need to keep my medical and dental coverage."

According to Shelley Bibby from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 849, the union representing film crews in the province, there are a few low-budget Canadian productions that have started filming.

But she said it's the major productions with American studio connections and American actors that come here and employ the most people.

"It seems crazy that us here in little old Nova Scotia are affected by people sitting in boardrooms in Los Angeles, but it's a global industry," said Bibby.

From is set to film in Nova Scotia for its third season, according to IATSE Local 849's website, but it's unclear when production will begin. (Chris Reardon/Epix)

Like From, CTV's drama series Sullivan's Crossing is meant to return to Nova Scotia for its second season, but according to IATSE 849's website, it's also been delayed. This is presumably because notable American actors like Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson are among the show's lead cast.

Bibby is hopeful that the writers' strike and looming Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strike will only cause a delay in the filming season, which typically peaks during the spring and summer months.

"It should mean that it'll be a very busy fall and winter," she said. "It's kind of just a wait and see, and hope for the best."

Contributing to local economies

And it's not just people working in the industry that are being affected by this year's slow season. Local economies also benefit when big productions are in town.

Lunenburg, N.S., has been a hotspot for filming for many years. The Sinner, Washington Black and Locke & Key are a few of the major productions that were shot in the small town since 2018.

Local clothing store owner Jamie Myra said productions like these contribute millions of dollars to Lunenburg's economy. Myra is on leave as president of the Lunenburg Board of Trade while he runs for mayor in the town's upcoming byelection.

"Every time a production like that happens, everybody in this community benefits either directly or indirectly in the long run," he said. "Places like our local legion, our local curling club, our local campground — facilities like that that would normally not be busy in the time of year they were here, April, May, did extremely well."

But this year is another story.

Myra said there haven't been any big productions in Lunenburg yet this season, and he hasn't heard about whether or not any plan to come in the near future.

As for Willman, despite being anxious to get back to work, she's in full support of the Writer's Guild of America and those on the picket lines in the U.S.

"It's all because of greed on the part of the production companies and the distribution companies," said Willman.

"The only people that are getting rich anymore are the high-level executives, and that's just wrong."

MORE TOP STORIES