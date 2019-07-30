Skip to Main Content
N.S. trio faces total of 73 charges in series of break and enters
N.S. trio faces total of 73 charges in series of break and enters

Police say three people face a total of 73 charges in connection with a string of break and enters and motor vehicle thefts on Nova Scotia's South Shore.

2 men, 1 woman also charged in connection to vehicle thefts

The Canadian Press ·

RCMP say a man was arrested at a home in Bridgewater last Thursday, while later that day a man and woman were arrested outside a home in Halifax.

A search was then carried out Friday at a home on North Street in Bridgewater where police say they seized property from several of the businesses that had been victimized in the break-ins which occurred between July 7 and July 21.

Two stolen vehicles were also recovered.

The trio appeared in Bridgewater provincial court.

