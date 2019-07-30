N.S. trio faces total of 73 charges in series of break and enters

Police say three people face a total of 73 charges in connection with a string of break and enters and motor vehicle thefts on Nova Scotia's South Shore.

RCMP say a man was arrested at a home in Bridgewater last Thursday, while later that day a man and woman were arrested outside a home in Halifax.

A search was then carried out Friday at a home on North Street in Bridgewater where police say they seized property from several of the businesses that had been victimized in the break-ins which occurred between July 7 and July 21.

Two stolen vehicles were also recovered.

The trio appeared in Bridgewater provincial court.

