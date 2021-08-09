Pictou County councillor charged under Municipal Election Act

Police in New Glasgow, N.S., have laid two dozen charges against a Pictou County councillor in relation to alleged misconduct during the Town of Trenton's municipal election last year.

New Glasgow Regional Police said Peter Boyles is facing 24 charges under the province's Municipal Election Act.

Half of the offences involve voting knowing that he did not qualify, and the rest involve violating the municipality's voting bylaws.

"There was a lengthy investigation and investigating under the Municipal Elections Act is not a common thing," said Const. Ken MacDonald, spokesperson for New Glasgow police.

The investigation was launched after a complaint was laid about Boyle's activities during the October 2020 municipal election in Trenton, N.S.

Boyle was acclaimed in his district in the Municipality of Pictou County, but was helping Don Hussher, his half-brother, run for mayor of Trenton.

Charges allegedly involve 12 voters

At the time, Boyle told CBC News he had let a few seniors in a Trenton nursing home use his phone to e-vote, but stopped after meeting with a returning officer.

Hussher defeated the incumbent, Shannon MacInnis, by 62 votes.

New Glasgow police said the charges against Boyles involve 12 different voters over a two week period, between Oct. 4 and Oct. 17, 2020.

Stephanie MacKinnon, a resident of Trenton who campaigned for MacInnis, thinks Hussher should step down.

"It's disheartening that something like this would happen," said MacKinnon, "It was a close race and there were only two of them, so I would hope our current mayor would do the honourable thing."

When reached by CBC News on Monday, Hussher said he could not immediately comment, but plans to release a statement on the issue.

Boyles declined to comment on the charges against him.

Meanwhile, Warden of Pictou County Robert Parker did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

If Boyles is convicted, he could face a fine and lose his council seat. Boyles will be arraigned on the charges at Pictou provincial court on Oct. 4.

MORE TOP STORIES