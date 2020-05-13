Nova Scotia offering millions in hopes of reviving ailing tourism sector

The Nova Scotia government is making $12.5 million directly available to tourism operators across the province to help them lure visitors back.

Eligible operators that have 10 or fewer rooms will receive a grant worth $1,000 per room, while larger operators are eligible for $500 per room beyond the initial $10,000 grant.

It's an attempt by the province to help a sector that has seen revenues drop by $1.7 billion, according to the Tourism Industry Association of Nova Scotia, also known as TIANS.

TIANS said the industry generated $2.6 billion in revenues in 2019. That dropped to just $900 million last year, with most of that money coming from Nova Scotians who stayed home.

Operators can choose how to spend cash

The cabinet minister responsible for tourism, Labi Kousoulis, said operators can use the money to market their businesses or offer incentives to would-be travellers.

"The industry is not looking for government to make them whole," Kousoulis told reporters on a conference call Tuesday.

"They're looking to government to help them spark the people travelling and staying in hotels again."

The province is also offering one-time $5,000 grants to businesses that are struggling because of the pandemic but do not qualify for other grants.

Border opening to Atlantic Canada on June 23

The minister also used the occasion to offer firm dates on when provincial borders will reopen and quarantine restrictions will be lifted.

"Nova Scotia will be welcoming Atlantic Canadians on June 23, and Nova Scotia will be ready to welcome visitors when we move to Phase 3 and our borders open to the rest of the country on July 14," said Kousoulis.

"We want Nova Scotians, our Atlantic Canadian neighbours and the rest of the country to plan their vacations here in Nova Scotia."

Along with the grants, the province will waive entrance fees to museums and provincial art galleries in July and August, as well as spend an extra $3 million on ad campaigns promoting Nova Scotia as a destination.

