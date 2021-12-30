Here are Nova Scotia's top baby names for 2021
Olivia and Jack were the most popular names for babies born in Nova Scotia in 2021.
There were 54 babies named Olivia born this year, according to Nova Scotia's Registry of Vital Statistics. There were 50 named Jack.
Olivia ranked high for a second year in a row. There were also 54 last year.
The other names that made the top-10 tier include Oliver — last year's top name — Noah, Owen, Levi, Ava, Henry, Benjamin and William.
Names gaining in popularity
According to the province, the most popular names usually remain consistent over the years.
But a news release said there are a few names gaining popularity, including Aurora, Declan and Bennett, while some old favourites like Liam and Charlotte are returning.
As of Wednesday, there were 6,946 registered births in Nova Scotia this year.
The province began formally registering births in 1864. The most popular names that year were Mary and John.
Here is the full ranking of baby names for 2021:
- Olivia (54).
- Jack (50).
- Noah (48).
- Oliver (46).
- Owen (46).
- Levi (44).
- Ava (41).
- Henry (41).
- Benjamin (39).
- William (39).
- Lucas (38).
- Liam (37).
- Ellie (36).
- Isla (34).
- Theodore (34).
- Amelia (33).
- James (32).
- Ivy (31).
- Leo (31).
- Lincoln (31).
- Logan (31).
- Violet (30).
- Charlotte (29)..
- Evelyn (29).
- Harper (29).
- Nora (28).
- Wyatt (28).
- Ella (26).
- Declan (26).
- Hannah (25).
- Bennett (25).
- Carter (25).
- Emmett (25).
- Avery (24).
- Emma (24).
- Isabella (22).
- Sophia (22).
- Aurora (21).
- Eleanor (21).
- Lily (21).
