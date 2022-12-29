Here are the top baby names in Nova Scotia for 2022
Oliver takes the top spot from its feminine form, Olivia
The province has announced which baby names were most popular in Nova Scotia this year, and there were some surprising upsets compared to last year's list.
Oliver and Jack came out on top, with 58 and 48 instances, respectively, according to Nova Scotia's Registry of Vital Statistics.
Oliver took the No. 1 spot from its feminine form, Olivia, which was the most popular baby name in 2021 with 54 instances. Jack stayed steady in second spot from last year.
The top feminine names in 2022 were Charlotte and Violet, tied at 42 each. Violet jumped from 22nd place in the 2021 list.
Some old favourites, like Henry, Benjamin and Levi fell out of the top 10 this year.
The province says the most popular names have remained fairly consistent over the years. But a few new contenders, like Grayson and Beau made strides in 2022.
As of Dec. 29, there were more than 6,800 registered births this year in Nova Scotia.
Here's the full list of popular names for 2022:
- Oliver (58),
- Jack (48),
- Charlotte (42),
- Violet (42),
- William (40),
- Emma (39),
- Owen (38),
- Olivia (36),
- Henry (36),
- Noah (35),
- Theodore (34),
- Amelia (31),
- Ellie (31),
- Levi (31),
- Grayson (30),
- Liam (30),
- Beau (29),
- Harper (28),
- Sadie (28),
- Jackson (28),
- Theo (28),
- Thomas (28)
