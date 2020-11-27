Nova Scotia to provide COVID update on Friday

The province is holding a COVID-19 briefing on Friday as the number of cases in the central health zone continues to rise.

Nova Scotia announced 14 new cases on Thursday for a total of 114 active cases.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update starting at 3 p.m. CBC will live stream the briefing.

The province has announced more than 100 potential exposure sites in the last two weeks. A full list can be found here.

Another rapid-testing site is available on Friday. Anyone who does not have symptoms and wants to get tested can visit the Alderney Gate Public Library in Dartmouth from 1:30-8 p.m.

If you have no symptoms, but recently attended a party with more than 10 people in someone's home, went to a restaurant or bar that is open past 10 p.m., we are asking you to visit a rapid test popup site. —@nshealth

New restrictions for restaurants, gyms

On Thursday, new restrictions came into effect in most of the Halifax area and parts of Hants County.

Restaurants are closed for in-person dining for two weeks, but can do takeout and delivery. Gyms, libraries, museums and casinos are also closed.

A list of what's open and closed in Halifax can be found here.

COVID cases in the Atlantic provinces

New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island have all brought back mandatory 14-day self-isolation for travellers. As of Thursday evening, Nova Scotia is still not requiring anyone travelling from the Atlantic provinces to quarantine.

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

