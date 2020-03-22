Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotians to get an update about COVID-19 today
Nova Scotians to get an update about COVID-19 today

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer, will provide an update on COVID-19.

Premier Stephen McNeil, Dr. Robert Strang scheduled to provide update at 11 a.m.

Nova Scotia health officials provide the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 today at 11 a.m.

On Saturday, the province announced six new presumptive cases and said all were travel-related. So far, Nova Scotia has had nine confirmed cases and 12 presumptive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 21 cases.

The cases are spread out throughout Nova Scotia.

