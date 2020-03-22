Nova Scotians to get an update about COVID-19 today
Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer, will provide an update on COVID-19.
Premier Stephen McNeil, Dr. Robert Strang scheduled to provide update at 11 a.m.
Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 today at 11 a.m.
On Saturday, the province announced six new presumptive cases and said all were travel-related. So far, Nova Scotia has had nine confirmed cases and 12 presumptive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 21 cases.
The cases are spread out throughout Nova Scotia.
MORE TOP STORIES