Nova Scotians to get an update about COVID-19 today

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 today at 11 a.m.

On Saturday, the province announced six new presumptive cases and said all were travel-related. So far, Nova Scotia has had nine confirmed cases and 12 presumptive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 21 cases.

The cases are spread out throughout Nova Scotia.

