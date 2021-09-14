Nova Scotia holding COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. AT

A COVID-19 update is being held Tuesday afternoon as questions remain about whether Nova Scotia will move into the final reopening stage tomorrow amid rising case numbers.

The province said in a release that the news conference will be held at 3 p.m. with Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

The province is expected to move into its final phase of its reopening plan on Wednesday. The move to Phase 5 means the requirement to wear masks and maintain physical distancing will be dropped in many indoor public places.

As of Monday's update, 72.5 per cent of Nova Scotians had been fully vaccinated.

Some signs of community spread in central zone

Nova Scotia reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the active total to 125 cases, marking a three-month high. The province last reported 124 active cases on June 14, at the end of an outbreak in May.

The province said there are signs of community spread in the central zone among unvaccinated people between the ages of 20 and 40 who are participating in social activities.

But Strang said in a release Monday that a spike in cases among unvaccinated people was always expected.

"This highlights the importance of getting the vaccine. It's the best line of defence against COVID-19," he said.

Some facilities and businesses will keep using masking and distancing measures.

Nursing home group supports ongoing mask use

The Zatzman Sportsplex has said it will delay Phase 5 until Oct. 4, while the Nursing Homes of Nova Scotia Association said Tuesday it supports all of its members that want to keep masking requirements for visitors after Wednesday.

"Family and friends often enjoy prolonged and extended visits with their loved ones, demonstrating the same requirement for masking as staff, which has been mandated by public health," Michele Lowe, the association's executive director said in a release.

Masks will still be required in schools in Nova Scotia until Sept. 20.

Nova Scotia has not publicly announced any cases associated with schools so far this school year, which started for most students on Sept. 7.

Tuesday is also the final day for rapid COVID-19 testing sites in Nova Scotia. Under Phase 5, the focus will be on symptomatic testing and the asymptomatic workplace testing program, which has around 300 firms participating.

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin has called for the sites to remain open, noting that rapid testing sites helped limit the size and duration of the third wave of the pandemic in Nova Scotia.

Cases in N.B., P.E.I. schools

Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick have already started experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.

In-person classes at one school in Charlottetown have been cancelled for a week, while some other schools in Charlottetown are closing for at least three days after six new cases were discovered in people under 19, including four under 10.

Several schools are also closed in New Brunswick, especially in the Campbellton area, due to COVID-19 cases.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 122 new cases on Monday. The province has 229 active cases.

Prince Edward Island reported five new COVID-19 cases Monday, four of them related to the recent outbreaks at two of the province's schools. The province has 19 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported nine new cases Monday. The province has 40 active cases.

