Nova Scotia to add 500 new long-term care beds in Halifax

Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government has promised to open 500 new long-term care beds in the Halifax area in an effort to shrink the long list of people waiting at home and in hospitals for a spot to open up.

The province issued a tender Monday morning, looking for a supplier to build facilities that will house the new beds.

Barbara Adams, the minister of long-term care, said in a news release Nova Scotians are waiting "far too long" to get into long-term care, and adding more beds is part of the solution.

"Almost 2,000 people need a place in long-term care, and hundreds of them are waiting in a hospital," said Adams.

"We need to make sure people get the care they need, and hospital beds are available for people who need them. With an aging population that is amongst the oldest in Canada, the need for this investment is even more urgent."

As of Monday, there were 1,936 people on the long-term care wait list, with 333 waiting in hospital.

In the same announcement, Adams's department said it would continue with plans to renovate 27 existing long-term care homes across the province — plans that were initiated last year under the previous Liberal government.

The first among those projects is expected to be completed sometime next year.

