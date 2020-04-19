Timeline: How an active-shooter situation unfolded in Nova Scotia

People across Nova Scotia awoke Sunday to chilling news: RCMP said there were multiple victims after a gunman went on a rampage that began in the tiny community of Portapique, N.S., and ended about 40 kilometres north of Halifax.

Police have confirmed that at least one RCMP officer is among those killed, and the gunman is also dead. Here's what we know about what happened when:

Saturday, 11:32 p.m. - Nova Scotia RCMP tweeted they were responding to a firearms complaint in Portapique, about 40 kilometres west of Truro, N.S. People were asked to avoid the area of Portapique Beach Road, Bay Shore Road and Five Houses Road, and to stay in their homes with the doors locked. Around the same time, a Portapique resident reports seeing at least three house fires in the area.

Sunday, 8 a.m. - The Mounties first say the situation involves an "active shooter." Residents are reminded to stay inside, and call 911 if they spot anyone on their property.

8:54 a.m. - Police identify the suspected active shooter as Gabriel Wortman, 51, and say he is considered armed and dangerous. RCMP tweet that there are "multiple victims," but don't give specifics.

Around 9:45 a.m. - CBC News learns RCMP and firefighters were called to a property in Wentworth, N.S., to respond to a house fire. Police have not released any information about whether it is connected to the shooter investigation.

10:04 a.m. - People are told to avoid Highway 4 near Hidden Hilltop Campground in Glenholme, N.S., about 18 kilometres east of Portapique, as police report Wortman is in the area.

An armoured police vehicle with lights and sirens on is seen travelling on Sunday morning through the community of Great Village, N.S., about ten minutes away from Portapique where police are looking for the active shooter. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

10:17 a.m. - Police say Wortman may be driving a vehicle that looks like a RCMP cruiser, and wearing what looks to be a RCMP uniform.

10:21 a.m - Police report Wortman has been sighted in the area of Debert and Central Onslow, about 30 kilometres east of Portapique.

11:04 a.m. - Wortman is seen travelling south in the RCMP-style vehicle on Highway 102 near the community of Brookfield, N.S., about 50 kilometres southeast from Portapique.

11:06 a.m.- RCMP report Wortman is now believed to be driving a silver Chevrolet SUV and travelling southbound on Highway 102 from Brookfield.

11:24 a.m. - It is confirmed Wortman is driving a Chevy Tracker. He was last seen in Milford, N.S., nearly 80 kilometres south of Portapique.

11:40 a.m. - Police are on scene at the Irving Big Stop in Enfield, N.S., about 92 kilometres south of Portapique. At the time, they say Wortman has been taken into custody.

Gabriel Wortman, 51, was apprehended by police near a gas station in Enfield around 11:40 a.m. local time. (Eric Woolliscroft/CBC)

3:00 p.m. - Premier Stephen McNeil calls the incident "one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province's history."

3:45 p.m. - CBC News has learned multiple people, including Wortman and at least one RCMP officer, are dead.

4:45 p.m. - The National Police Federation confirms one of their RCMP members has died, and another is injured.

6 p.m. - At a news conference, Nova Scotia RCMP confirm the gunman has died, and the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is handling the matter. They also identify the officer who was killed as Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year-member of the RCMP. Police say they believe more than 10 people have died, but do not yet have a final number.

