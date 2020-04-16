Theatres call out N.S. government for delaying emergency funds

Theatres around Nova Scotia are putting the spotlight on a provincial delay for emergency arts funding.

Leo Glavine, the minister of communities, culture and heritage, said in late May the government was finalizing a funding package for artists during COVID-19.

He said there would be "millions" to support the arts sector and they were in the "final stages" of planning.

But many theatre organizations say they have still not been given a timeline or any details about the money.

On Sept. 17, Glavine said he was aiming to have more details on the announcement ready by the end of the month or October.

Jeremy Webb, artistic director for Neptune Theatre in Halifax, wrote to Glavine in early September looking for an update. On Sept. 29, a letter co-signed by 10 arts groups in Nova Scotia, including Neptune, was sent calling for immediate action.

Neptune Theatre artistic director Jeremy Webb. (CBC)

"We have to take into account our industry and our survival, so that we are still here when the world enters the new normal," Webb said Wednesday.

"That's our main concern. We just need information and help as soon as they can send it."

The theatre industry in the province has been devastated after shutting down in March because of the pandemic, Webb said.

He said Neptune lost about $1.7 million in the first three months of the pandemic after cancelling its season and losing out on subscriptions and ticket sales.

That number will only continue to grow this fall and into next year, said Webb. The industry will likely be among the last to return to normal given it's based around large groups of people coming together.

Support will keep artists working in province

Webb said he's hopeful performances could return by next summer, but the trick will be to survive until then.

Neptune is fundraising and has launched an online platform with some shows to bring in revenue, but Webb said those efforts don't come close to replacing its regular model.

Not only does Neptune employ a large staff, many of whom are laid off, it also offers training, mentoring and scholarship programs. It is the single largest employer of artists, designers, and directors in the region.

Webb said the emergency funding for places like Neptune would make sure the sector can keep bringing millions into the economy.

"It's not just a Halifax problem," he said. "We need help so that we can sustain and be here to keep our sector alive and keep artists working."

Rural theatres like Two Planks and a Passion in Canning, N.S., are in the same situation, said artistic director Ken Schwartz.

(From left to right) Devin MacKinnon, Chris O'Neill and Jeff Schwager perform In This Light during a performance at Two Planks and a Passion Theatre in Canning, N.S. (Claire Milton)

The theatre postponed performances this summer and saw revenue drop 93 per cent in July compared to the same time last year.

Schwartz said if it wasn't for federal programs like the wage subsidy over the past few months, the organization might not be here.

It's not the delay in emergency funding that's so worrying, said Schwartz, but the silence surrounding it amid an already uncertain future.

"It's a serious situation," Schwartz said. "We can't be patient anymore."

Whenever the funding is announced, Schwartz said the industry is asking for operational funds it can use as it sees fit and that's not tied to creating new art or initiatives.

When contacted by CBC News and asked about a timeline for the emergency arts funds, Glavine said in an email the government was working closely with stakeholders to support them "as we always have."

Leo Glavine, the minister of communities, culture and heritage, speaks with reporters at Province House. (CBC)

He added the province has advanced operating grants and some project-based funding to help out various arts organizations.

"I've had the opportunity to meet with several arts and culture organizations to discuss their ongoing challenges and concerns. We're also keeping an open dialogue with all levels of government as we work together on a solution to support the sector through this time," Glavine said.

