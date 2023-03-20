Content
Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia teen accused in school stabbing opts to remain in jail

The 15-year-old accused of stabbing two staff members at a suburban Halifax high school earlier this week has chosen to remain in jail, at least for now.

15-year-old made video appearance in youth court, waived his right to bail hearing

A police car is seen in front of a high school.
Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., was placed in a hold and secure on Monday morning following a weapons call. (Brian MacKay/CBC)

The teen, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, made a brief video appearance in Nova Scotia Youth Court on Thursday morning. He is facing 11 charges, including two of attempted murder.

The appearance was supposed to be for a bail hearing, but his legal aid lawyer informed the court that the 15-year-old was waiving his right to the hearing for now.

He will return to court next month for the next steps in the legal process. His lawyer said that appearance will also be by video link from the correctional facility where he is being held.

Staff released from hospital

The teen was arrested on Monday morning, minutes after police were called to C.P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., in response to a weapons call.

Two staff members at the school and the teen himself were wounded. When the teen made his first court appearance on Tuesday, he had a large gauze bandage across his throat.

Things are slowly returning to normal at the school. In a note sent to parents on Wednesday night, principal Stephanie Bird said both of the wounded staff had been released from hospital.

Classes resumed Wednesday afternoon and a full-day schedule was planned for Thursday. The Halifax Regional Centre for Education has made extra counsellors available at the school for both staff and students.

