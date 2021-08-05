'Goal No. 1 is everybody comes home': Nova Scotia team heads west to fight wildfires

When Cody Wilkins got on a plane to Manitoba from Halifax on Thursday morning, he didn't know exactly where he would be going once he landed, or what he would be doing every day when he got there.

"I'll do anything I can to help," he said.

Wilkins is part of a team of 18 Nova Scotia wildland firefighters being sent by the provincial Department of Lands and Forestry to help tackle the quickly spreading wildfires in the western part of the country.

All Wilkins knows is he will be camping for two weeks near the fire line and giving his Manitoba colleagues a helping hand.

As of Aug. 3, there were 154 wildfires burning in Manitoba, with 14 designated out of control.

This fire near Katimik Lake, west of Lake Winnipeg and east of Lake Winnipegosis, was one of 10 new fires as of Monday, according to the provincial wildfire service. (Submitted by Manitoba Government)

More than 3,000 community members from multiple First Nations have been evacuated as the fires encroach on their homes.

Wildfires jumped Highway 280 near the Tataskweyak Cree Nation in northern Manitoba on Wednesday, and 100 residents were bused out of their community to be flown to Winnipeg to stay in hotels.

Cory Isenor has been a wildland firefighter for 12 years, but it's his first time travelling to help out in another province.

He said it will be dangerous fighting the fires in unknown and rough terrain, but he believes his colleagues have the skills to get it done.

"We're all going to work safe and use our experience that we've gained in Nova Scotia to go out there and do our best," Isenor said.

"But obviously safety is always number 1. Goal number 1 is everybody comes home."

Backpacks belonging to Nova Scotia wildland firefighters are seen in this photo. A team has headed to Manitoba to assist the efforts on the ground. (Nicola Seguin/CBC)

The Canadian Armed Forces have 120 soldiers working throughout Manitoba, assisting the 125 firefighters from that province on the ground. They're using helicopters, water bombers and heavy equipment in an effort to control the spread of the fires.

As the Nova Scotia team heads to the front lines, some of them are finding it hard to say goodbye.

"[I'm] slightly sad that I'm going, this is my first trip away since my daughter was born," said Wilkins. "So it's different feelings, but I'm definitely glad to get out and do what we can to help."

Nova Scotia is part of a mutual aid agreement that allows provinces to foot the bill to import firefighting crews.

In July, Nova Scotia sent teams of firefighters to Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia.

"Usually the provinces we go to are awfully grateful, which is really nice," said Wilkins.

"Same as when we have fires [in Nova Scotia]. Everyone is pretty grateful that you're here to help."

