Nova Scotia Teachers Union will elect a new president next week

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) will elect a new president next week after a first round of balloting ended with no clear winner.

Seven candidates were competing for the position. In order to win, a candidate needs a simple majority of the votes, 50 per cent plus one.

In a release, the union said five candidates were eliminated from the slate after Wednesday's vote. The run-off vote on June 2 will be between Peter Day and Ryan Lutes.

The union has more than 10,000 members and 60 per cent voted.

Current president Paul Wozney, who won in 2018, wasn't eligible to reoffer because he has already served two terms.

