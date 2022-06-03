Nova Scotia Teachers Union elects new president after close race

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) has elected Ryan Lutes as president after winning 51 per cent of the vote in a second ballot election held yesterday.

More than 9,500 members of the NSTU cast their ballots electronically during the first round of voting last Wednesday, but no winner was declared.

In order to win, a candidate must secure a simple majority of the votes, 50 per cent plus one.

In Thursday's run-off vote Lutes secured the position, narrowly defeating Peter Day.

In a release, NSTU said 59 per cent of union members voted yesterday.

Lutes, a mathematics teacher at Halifax West High School, served as the Halifax City NSTU local president from 2015 to 2021. He was recently elected as a Halifax City representative for NSTU's provincial executive.

Lutes will assume office August 1, replacing Paul Wozney who served as president since 2018. Wozney was not able to reoffer because he served two terms.

