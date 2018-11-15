Education minister wants periodic criminal-record checks for teachers

Nova Scotia Education Minister Zach Churchill says assault allegations against two Halifax-area teachers have pushed his department to look at changing the policy around criminal-record checks.

"I think it's obvious we have to improve those policies and that process to do a better job ensuring that our kids are protected and every single individual that has interactions or access to them has undergone the appropriate review," he said Thursday in a telephone interview from Yarmouth.

RCMP have charged Musquodoboit Rural High School teacher Paul O'Toole with assaulting a 17-year-old student after an altercation at the school on Sept. 18.

Cole Harbour District High School teacher Derek Stephenson is accused of pushing a student against a wall and throwing him to the ground last month, an altercation that was partly recorded by another student.

Stephenson has a court history going back eight years. In 2010, a woman obtained an emergency protection order against him. In 2013, he pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-wife. And last year, he pleaded guilty to mischief and threats charges for an incident involving his then-girlfriend.

In each of the two criminal cases, he received a conditional discharge and probation.

Cole Harbour District High School teacher Derek Stephenson is shown in this 2012 image from a CBC story about a school rap performance. (CBC)

School policy states that Stephenson should have notified administrators of the charges. An internal investigation is currently underway to determine what, if anything, education officials beyond the school knew or did about Stephenson's past.

Churchill said the current policy of having teachers submit to a single criminal-record check, when they begin teaching, is inadequate.

"I don't think that suffices in today's day and age, so we're going to have to look at doing multiple criminal-record checks and also looking at avenues for self-reporting," he said. "And we reached out to the union and I expect that we'll be able to land on some policy changes that make sense and give greater confidence to parents and students."

The cabinet minister would like to see "multiple and more frequent criminal-record checks and mandatory self-reporting, with greater consequences for those that don't do that."

Churchill said his department has been in talks with the Nova Scotia Teachers Union about making changes, but he feels it is not "a collective bargaining issue."

"I view this as an employer responsibility, a government responsibility, but we do want to work with the union as we move to improve our system."

Churchill was quick to add he feels most school staff are good people.

"Generally speaking, I want to say I believe our schools are safe," he said. "I believe the vast majority of our teachers and professional support staff that work in our schools, there's no concerns there.

"But obviously one incident is too many and we're going to make sure that we have a tighter process to avoid a situation like this again in the future."