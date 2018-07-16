Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

RCMP investigate suspicious death of man in Eskasoni

RCMP investigated a report of a sudden death Monday morning on Beach Road, where they say officers found the body of a 30-year-old man.

Police responded to report of sudden death Monday morning on Beach Road

Erin Pottie · CBC News ·
The RCMP'S Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation into the suspicious death in Eskasoni, N.S. (CBC)

RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Eskasoni, N.S.

Police were called to a sudden death in an area along Beach Road around 5:45 a.m. AT on Monday.

Cpl. Chris Marshall said once officers arrived on scene, they discovered the body of a 30-year-old man.

The RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit is now leading the investigation with the help of Eskasoni RCMP, an RCMP forensics team and the provincial medical examiner's office. 

Marshall said the area where the body was found has been cordoned off, but he could not say for how long. 

"[It] really depends on what kind of scene we're dealing with," said Marshall.

"It could be a matter of hours. It could be a matter of a day or two. It really just depends on what evidence we're looking for, and ... how long it takes to process that scene specifically."

RCMP initially said the man's body had been found on Shore Road, but later corrected that information.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at (902) 896-5060. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at crimestoppers.ns.ca, or through the P3 Tips App.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Erin Pottie

Reporter

Erin Pottie is a CBC reporter based in Sydney. She has been covering local news in Cape Breton for 15 years. Story ideas welcome at erin.pottie@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

    now