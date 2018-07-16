RCMP investigate suspicious death of man in Eskasoni

RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Eskasoni, N.S.

Police were called to a sudden death in an area along Beach Road around 5:45 a.m. AT on Monday.

Cpl. Chris Marshall said once officers arrived on scene, they discovered the body of a 30-year-old man.

The RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit is now leading the investigation with the help of Eskasoni RCMP, an RCMP forensics team and the provincial medical examiner's office.

Marshall said the area where the body was found has been cordoned off, but he could not say for how long.

"[It] really depends on what kind of scene we're dealing with," said Marshall.

"It could be a matter of hours. It could be a matter of a day or two. It really just depends on what evidence we're looking for, and ... how long it takes to process that scene specifically."

RCMP initially said the man's body had been found on Shore Road, but later corrected that information.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at (902) 896-5060. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at crimestoppers.ns.ca, or through the P3 Tips App.

MORE TOP STORIES