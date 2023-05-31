'Nova Scotia strong': Communities work together to support families displaced by wildfires

If the power or data on your device is low, get your wildfire updates on CBC Lite. It's our low-bandwidth, text-only website.

If there's one thing Nova Scotians have learned in the past few years, it's how to come together in times of tragedy.

"Nova Scotia strong, right? That's what we know, and that's what we'll always be," said Dawn Burgoyne, vice-president of the St. Margaret's Bay Legion.

The space on Peggy's Cove Road has opened its doors from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day since a wildfire in nearby Tantallon forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes on Sunday.

Volunteers have been there collecting donations of food, clothing, toys, toiletries, pet food, and other necessities. People in need are welcome to drop by and take whatever they need.

Burgoyne said it will remain open for as long as it's needed.

Brittaney Bell stopped by with her young son, Nathan, to pick up a few things. Her family was ordered to leave their home in Hammonds Plains' Highland Park subdivision.

"It was one of those situations where I was more worried about getting him out the door versus worrying about all the things we may need … like extra diapers," she said.

Bell said the whole experience has been "surreal." She's originally from the Shelburne County area, where the largest wildfire in Nova Scotia's history continues to rage out of control.

Some evacuees are camping

"You're watching that and thinking about the family and friends you know there, and then all of a sudden it's in your own backyard," she said.

"But then it's also nice to see how the community has come together, the support that they're getting, you know, people from all over."

Brent Johnston is staying at the King Neptune Campground in Indian Harbour, N.S., with his family and dog after being evacuated from their home in Westwood Hills in Upper Tantallon. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

Ten kilometres down the road, about a dozen families in campers and RVs are getting settled at the King Neptune Campground in Indian Harbour. Some resorts and campgrounds in the province are offering up space to those in need.

"We're fortunate enough to have a trailer that we could get out for the time being," said Brent Johnston.

'Proud to be a part of that'

He and his wife, three children, and dog were ordered to leave their home in Westwood Hills in Upper Tantallon., where they moved four years ago.

"There's family members opening up their homes to people they don't know. There's support on Facebook for friends and family that we know have lost their homes to get them clothes. Local businesses have been nothing but great … I'm proud to be a part of that community," he said.

On the other side of Tantallon, dozens of families from Lucasville and Upper Hammonds Plains are gathered at the Rock Church in Sackville. People who have been displaced are invited to stop by for a hot meal or a hot shower.

"The support that's rallying around us is overwhelming," said Cynthia Jordan, project manager for the IWK's African Nova Scotian Services.

Cynthia Jordan is the project manager for the IWK's African Nova Scotian Services. She said offering a safe space for the African Nova Scotian community during times like these is an important part of trauma-informed care. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

Businesses have donated food, toiletries, and colouring books for the children. There's a gym in the facility where children laugh and play basketball while their parents watch from the sidelines.

Jordan said there are also clinicians and mental health volunteers on site to speak to people and hear their concerns. Providing a safe space for the community in times like this an important part of trauma-informed care, she said.

Open to everyone

"It's what the community says they need.... Yesterday there were tears that were shed. There was laughter in the room. There was playing. So we just want to be that place where people can come and feel comfortable to be themselves," she said.

Jordan said the space is open to anyone in need, regardless of what neighbourhood they're from.

"As Black communities, we come around and we rally around ... but we actually are not exclusive here, we're inclusive. We are welcoming anybody that feels like this is a safe and supportive environment for them, they are welcome here."

