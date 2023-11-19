Thousands in eastern N.S. without power after heavy rain, strong winds

About 6,400 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity as of 10 a.m. Sunday after high winds and heavy rain spread across the province overnight.

That's down from more than 11,000 outages earlier in the morning.

Most of the outages are in eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, according to the provincial utility's outage map. The outages began late Saturday.

Environment Canada is forecasting clearing skies across much of Nova Scotia on Sunday morning. Winds are expected to calm in Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia around noon.

Maximum wind gusts of over 100 km/h were reported by Environment Canada in parts of Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia Saturday.

With heavy rain across the province, RCMPNS is reminding motorists to please drive with caution, always staying attentive and slowing down to drive for the conditions. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DriveSafe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DriveSafe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SlowDown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SlowDown</a> <a href="https://t.co/u1XCQcczBc">pic.twitter.com/u1XCQcczBc</a> —@RCMPNS

Between 40 to 70 millimetres of rain was forecasted in Nova Scotia.

Some outdoor events scheduled for Saturday were postponed because of the anticipated stormy weather. The Christmas Parade in Amherst, N.S., has been rescheduled to Sunday. The Saltwire Parade of Lights has been rescheduled to Nov. 25.

MORE TOP STORIES