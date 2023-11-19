Content
Nova Scotia

Thousands in eastern N.S. without power after heavy rain, strong winds

Nova Scotia Power customers in eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton are without electricity after high winds and rain were felt across the province. 

Winds gusts over 100 km/h reported in parts of Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia Power customers in eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton are without electricity after high winds and rain were felt across the province. (Robert Short/CBC)

About 6,400 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity as of 10 a.m. Sunday after high winds and heavy rain spread across the province overnight. 

That's down from more than 11,000 outages earlier in the morning. 

Most of the outages are in eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, according to the provincial utility's outage map. The outages began late Saturday. 

Environment Canada is forecasting clearing skies across much of Nova Scotia on Sunday morning. Winds are expected to calm in Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia around noon. 

Maximum wind gusts of over 100 km/h were reported by Environment Canada in parts of Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia Saturday.

Between 40 to 70 millimetres of rain was forecasted in Nova Scotia. 

Some outdoor events scheduled for Saturday were postponed because of the anticipated stormy weather. The Christmas Parade in Amherst, N.S., has been rescheduled to Sunday. The Saltwire Parade of Lights has been rescheduled to Nov. 25.

