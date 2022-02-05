Tens of thousands in Nova Scotia still without power Sunday morning

Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers are still without power Sunday after an ice storm on Friday led to widespread power outages across the province.

The storm began knocking out power on Friday morning as a mixture of snow, rain, freezing rain and ice pellets swept through. On Saturday, as many as 53,000 customers were without electricity.

The utility's outage map showed more than 29,000 customers without power Sunday at 7 a.m. AT. By 10:30 a.m., the number had only dipped slightly.

The outages are scattered across the province, with several clusters concentrated in the Cape Breton, Halifax and Annapolis Valley areas.

NSP workers trimming ice-covered tree limbs that were touching power lines on Saturday night in Stillwater Lake. (Melanie Patten/CBC)

Estimated restoration times vary, but many are listed as 11 p.m. AT Sunday.

Several warming centres will open on Sunday in some of the communities experiencing outages, including Beaver Bank, Halifax and Lunenburg, the province's Emergency Management Office said on Twitter.

Going on 48 hours without power

For Lori Furber of Lower Sackville, a part of the Halifax area that's seen significant outages, it's been almost two full days with no electricity. Her power was knocked out Friday afternoon and the temperature in her house has been steadily dropping.

"We're cold, we have lots of blankets on us," she said, adding it's about 5 C inside her house right now.

Furber said she has a small generator to heat water to make hot drinks, but it's not enough to power the furnace.

To make matters worse, Furber is unable to go to any of the warming centres open in the community, or to a friend or family member's house, because her husband is isolating at home with COVID-19.

"We can't risk exposing anyone else to COVID ... you're kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place, you've got nowhere to go," she said.

As of Saturday evening, there were no weather alerts or warnings left in the province, but temperatures remain well below freezing Sunday.

MORE TOP STORIES