Nova Scotia in for 2 back-to-back days of stormy weather

Nova Scotia is in for another two days of back-to-back stormy weather in what's become a tradition nearly every week of this year.

A short period of heavy snow Wednesday morning means a slippery commute during the rush hour with as much as 10 cm expected to fall by 10 a.m. across much of mainland N.S.

Several regional centres for education have closed for the day ahead of the storm including:

Annapolis Valley RCE

Chignecto-Central RCE schools in Colchester, Cumberland and East Hants

South-Shore RCE

Tri-County RCE

Cape Breton-Victoria RCE schools north of Smokey

CSAP schools in Clare and Argyle

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all counties southeast of Pictou and Guysborough.

According to the national weather service, snowfall amounts could approach 5 cm per hour, making it difficult to see the road.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said with the storm moving from west to east, Cape Breton can expect heavier snow after the morning rush hour with snow changing to rain for the evening drive in Cape Breton.

There's also a Les Suêtes wind warning for Inverness County - Mabou and north through the mid-afternoon with gusts up to 90 km/h.

Thursday's storm

Simpkin said once Wednesday's storm moves out, the temperatures will drop. On Thursday, another 5 cm to 10 cm of snow is expected to begin falling in the morning with the bulk of the snow in the afternoon. That could make for a slippery evening commute.

MORE TOP STORIES