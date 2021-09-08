Nova Scotia RCMP on the hunt for stolen golf carts

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating the theft of four golf carts from a club in the Annapolis Valley.

In a news release Wednesday, RCMP said the carts have disappeared from Eden Golf and Country Club in West Paradise, N.S., in four separate incidents between July 28 and Tuesday.

The Mounties said all the thefts took place overnight and one of the carts has since been recovered.

All of the stolen carts were electric models made by Yamaha. Each of the missing carts is a different colour. One is blue, one is green and the third is black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Annapolis District RCMP.

