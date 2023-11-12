Middle Sackville man, 51, has life-threatening injuries after stabbing

A Lower Sackville, N.S., man faces multiple charges after a Saturday stabbing left a 51-year-old Middle Sackville, N.S., man with life-threatening injuries.

In a news release, RCMP said they responded to a report of a stabbing at a home on Sackville Drive in Middle Sackville around 6:10 p.m. AT Saturday.

RCMP said the accused, who is 41, and the victim know each other.

They said the accused was arrested when he tried to flee the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The accused is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He will appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Tuesday.

