Speaker dismisses claims of intimidation against premier, cabinet minister

Nova Scotia's Speaker of the House dismissed two points of order related to claims of intimidation at the legislature, but not without reminding all MLAs to interact with respect and dignity.

Keith Bain delivered his rulings on Friday at Province House.

They followed accusations of abusive behaviour last spring against Premier Tim Houston and Economic Development Minister Susan Corkum-Greek.

Corkum-Greek referred to Liberal MLAs Kelly Regan and Patricia Arab, and Independent MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin as a coven while the three were talking. The minister acknowledged making the remark and apologized for it the following day.

On Friday, Bain ruled there was not sufficient grounds to find Corkum-Greek's actions constituted intimidation, but he said a reasonable person would perceive her remark as derogatory and its insinuation to be spiteful.

"The remark is of the sort that would be reprimanded by a teacher in a playground, or reproached by a parent in a home," he said while reading his decision.

Bain also ruled on a point of order Smith-McCrossin made last April about what she said was an attempt by Houston to intimidate her.

Cumberland North MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin was kicked out of Tory caucus after border blockade in June 2021. (Robert Short/CBC)

During a heated moment in the chamber last spring, Smith-McCrossin rose to complain that Houston was trying to influence the chair. At that point, the premier is alleged to have shouted at Smith-McCrossin: "Why don't you go block another highway."

The comment was a reference to protests that shutdown the Trans-Canada Highway near Smith-McCrossin's constituency by the Nova Scotia-News Brunswick border last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith-McCrossin was kicked out of the Tory caucus for refusing to apologize after threatening then premier Iain Rankin with the blockade.

Bain said on Friday all those factors needed to be considered in weighing Smith-McCrossin's allegation.

Members are entitled to receive the benefit of the doubt, he said. With that in mind, a reasonable person would find there was an intimidating action.

Houston has denied making the remark.

But Bain dismissed the point of order because he determined the remark did not impair Smith-McCrossin's ability to fulfil her duties.

Premier denies intimidation

Smith-McCrossin declined an interview request and said in a statement that she respects the Speaker's ruling and would continue to focus her energy on "bringing forth issues that matter to the people I represent in Cumberland North."

Houston told reporters on Friday that he did not try to intimidate Smith-McCrossin.

"I've never tried to intimidate anyone. I've never impeded anyone's ability to do their job."

He said there have been "an outrageous amount" of points of order and points of privilege, which he called frivolous, raised by opposition members during the sitting.

Earlier this week, Deputy Speaker Angela Simmonds ruled that Houston's plan to replace Bain as Speaker did not constitute intimidation because Bain told her the actions did not change the way he does his job.

Houston said he and his caucus are doing their part to ensure the legislature is a healthy work environment.

Nova Scotia NDP Leader Claudia Chender says the legislature has become a toxic workplace since Tim Houston became premier. (CBC)

"The reality is, when you represent people, when you're an elected representative, it's an emotional thing," he said. "When you care deeply about what happens in your constituency, when you care deeply about what happens to Nova Scotians, as I personally do, there will always be emotion involved.

"I won't apologize for being emotional about representing Nova Scotians."

NDP Leader Claudia Chender takes a different view.

Toxic workplace

Chender told reporters that the rulings show "this workplace has become very toxic since Tim Houston became the premier."

"I think we have a different tenor in the chamber. I think there are, you know, rude comments, there are long hours and there's a general lack of respect for parliamentarians and the parliamentary process."

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill said the core of the rulings by Bain and Simmonds was less on whether the acts could be interpreted as intimidation and more on whether those acts were successful in their aim.

"We saw that in the case of Keith Bain, he maintained his integrity," said Churchill. "He didn't change his behaviour as a result of that. And we saw with Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin that she also kept doing her job and wouldn't be intimidated."

