Nova Scotia SPCA temporarily halts adoptions in all locations

SPCAs across Nova Scotia have put a hold on all adoptions as staff continue to try to minimize the risk of contracting COVID-19.

In an email, director of programs Heather Woodin said most of the animals have been moved into foster homes.

Adoptions and public spay and neuter programs have now been stopped, and volunteers are being turned away.

Woodin says they want to make it clear that the SPCA is still open to helping vulnerable animals in need. People who have questions can reach them through the phone, Facebook and email.

Woodin said they are prepared to shelter animals if their families come down with COVID-19.

The temporary loss of the adoption program is yet another financial blow to the shelter, which had to close its thrift stores because of the outbreak.

In an earlier interview, Woodin estimated those closures will cost the SPCA $30,000 in just two weeks, and it's expected that the stores will be closed much longer than that.

The SPCA is following the same decision as Bide Awhile, a Dartmouth-based animal shelter, which stopped its adoptions last week in an effort to minimize the number of people visiting the facility.

Despite the financial hits, both organizations are offering free pet food to those who find themselves unable to afford it because of layoffs.