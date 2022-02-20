House fire kills N.S. woman and 3 children

A woman and three children died as a result of a house fire Saturday on Nova Scotia's South Shore.

RCMP confirmed a fatal fire took place in a single home around 4 a.m. Saturday in Auburndale, N.S., a small community just outside Bridgewater.

Cpl. Sally Rice said an investigation involving the fire marshall and medical examiner is ongoing.

Bluenose Academy identified the woman as Kaylea Savory, a teaching assistant at the Lunenburg, N.S., public school.

"I write this letter with a very heavy heart as I share some tragic news with you all," Bluenose Academy administrators wrote in a letter posted to the school's Facebook page.

Two of the children were students at the school, according to the letter. It says Harley Savory was a Grade 6 student, and Hendrix Savory was a Grade 3 student. The third child is not named.

Additional staff, including grief counsellors, will be at the school when students return from the long weekend on Tuesday, the letter says.

The chief of the Midville and District Fire Department posted to Facebook late Saturday evening that "a tragedy has fallen upon our community."

"Our hearts and sincerest condolences are with the family and friends in their time of need," said Chief Cory Emino.

