Inverness man, 48, dead after snowmobile crash in Margaree Valley

An Inverness, N.S., man is dead following a snowmobile crash in Margaree Valley on Friday.

Police respond to report of crash at 10:15 a.m. Friday

A close up picture of an RCMP shoulder badge.
Emergency services responded to a report of a snowmobile crash in Margaree Valley at 10:15 a.m. Friday. (CBC)

According to an RCMP news release, emergency services and a local snowmobile club responded to a report of a snowmobile crash on a trail near Fielding Road at 10:15 a.m. 

A 48-year-old Inverness man was operating the snowmobile on the trail when it struck a tree, the release says.

The man was taken to Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital and later transferred to St. Martha's Regional Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

