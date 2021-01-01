Storm forecast to bring significant snowfall to parts of Nova Scotia

It looks like Nova Scotia will ring in the first weekend of 2021 with fresh snow.

Snowfall warnings were issued on Friday morning for Annapolis, Kings, Hants and parts of Cumberland and Colchester counties, with the remainder of the province under a special weather statement.

According to Environment Canada, the snow will begin in southwestern Nova Scotia early Saturday morning. It should then spread eastward across the province, reaching eastern areas by late afternoon.

Rain is also expected along parts of the Atlantic coast, especially in the southwest. These regions will have much lower snowfall amounts than inland areas.

Northern and eastern areas of the province could see 20 centimetres of snow with higher local amounts approaching 30 centimetres by the time the storm ends overnight Saturday night.

Strong east to northeast winds gusting to 60 to 80 km/h may also significantly reduce visibility in blowing snow.

Environment Canada says additional warnings will likely be issued for parts of eastern Nova Scotia later Friday as the system draws closer.

