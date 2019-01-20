It's been raining for hours in Halifax, so why are some roads icy?
'The ground is cold, so whatever hits it as rain is going to freeze on contact'
Even after being pelted with rain for hours and warming temperatures, some roads in the Halifax area are still icy.
In Halifax, the Route 15 bus is suspended because a bus got stuck and because of icy conditions, while the Route 22 bus is on a snow plan because of the road conditions.
As of 6:40 p.m. Sunday, the temperature was 9 C in Halifax and it began raining early in the afternoon.
Icy storm drains and frozen ground already leading to some localized flooding in and around <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Halifax?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Halifax</a>. <br>Heaviest rain still to come this evening and overnight. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NSStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NSStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/WgKdtSSdko">pic.twitter.com/WgKdtSSdko</a>—@ryansnoddon
"The ground is cold, so whatever hits it as rain is going to freeze on contact with the ground," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin. "That's going to cause some slick spots."
The warm temperatures won't last and are going to drop, which is going to create some even messier conditions on Monday.
Due to ice conditions on Purcells Cove Rd. & a stuck bus, the Rte 15 has been temporarily suspended until further notice.<br>A request has been sent in to HRM for salt/sand. As soon as we're able to safely resume service on Purcells Cove Rd, this account will be updated. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hfxtransit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hfxtransit</a>—@hfxtransit
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.