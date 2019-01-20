Skip to Main Content
It's been raining for hours in Halifax, so why are some roads icy?
Warm temperatures and plenty of rain don't usually make for icy roads. Here's why that's not the case in the Halifax area right now.

'The ground is cold, so whatever hits it as rain is going to freeze on contact'

The warm temperatures won't last in the Halifax area and areas like this could become skating rinks on Monday. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Even after being pelted with rain for hours and warming temperatures, some roads in the Halifax area are still icy.

In Halifax, the Route 15 bus is suspended because a bus got stuck and because of icy conditions, while the Route 22 bus is on a snow plan because of the road conditions.

As of 6:40 p.m. Sunday, the temperature was 9 C in Halifax and it began raining early in the afternoon.

"The ground is cold, so whatever hits it as rain is going to freeze on contact with the ground," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin. "That's going to cause some slick spots."

The warm temperatures won't last and are going to drop, which is going to create some even messier conditions on Monday.

