Nova Scotia should cover transgender breast implants, activist says in complaint

A transgender activist has filed a human rights complaint against the Nova Scotia Department of Health, saying it's unfair the province covers breast removal surgeries for transgender men, but not breast augmentations for transgender women.

Serina Slaunwhite has spent the last 18 months fighting the provincial medicare program after she was denied breast implants in April 2017, on the grounds that the surgery is not considered to be medically necessary.

She filed the human rights complaint after she felt her concerns went unanswered.

"This should be included along with the rest of the surgeries that are publicly funded by the province for sex reassignment surgery .... It's gender discrimination," Slaunwhite said Thursday.

"Why is that not covered? If you're going to do masculinization surgeries and breast removal for trans men, then they should be able to do the opposite for trans women."

She said Nova Scotia's MSI program wouldn't give her a "clear cut answer."

In an email, Department of Health spokeswoman Tracy Barron said transgender women usually develop breasts through hormonal therapy, which is covered by the province, while the only way for transgender men to permanently masculinize their chest is through surgery.

Medically necessary, lawyer argues

But Susanne Litke, a lawyer at Dalhousie Legal Aid Service who represents Slaunwhite, says in many cases, breasts grown during hormone therapy aren't substantial enough for transgender women to feel at home in their bodies.

She said this kind of surgery is medically necessary to help transgender women avoid gender dysphoria, a condition that entails feeling a disconnect between how their body appears and how they identify.

"It doesn't always develop the size and volume of breast that they would be comfortable with in terms of the 'passing' issue," said Litke.

"When that breast development isn't enough for the person to be comfortable in their body, then it's a medical necessity."

Read more articles at CBC Nova Scotia