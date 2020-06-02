Police look for more victims after Guysborough County man charged with sex offences

A Guysborough County man has been charged with 24 sexual offences spanning two decades and police believe there are more victims who have not yet come forward.

Kevin Craig Hart, 49, of Country Harbour, N.S., was arrested on May 29 following a complaint to Sherbrooke RCMP last month.

Hart was taken into custody on charges related to three victims, including two teenagers.

He appeared in court on Monday and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on June 8 in Antigonish.

Hart has been charged with offences including sexual interference, unlawful confinement, sexual assault, administering a noxious substance, voyeurism, and uttering threats.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 1999 and 2018.

Any one of these offences would be "life-changing" for a victim, ​​​​​​RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said on Tuesday.

Investigators have identified three complainants so far, but "we know that there are more victims," based on the evidence, said Clarke.

"We are here for them, we are reaching out to them in the event they're able to come forward and tell us what happened to them," she said.

Anyone who feels they could be a victim, or has concerns about someone else who might be, is encouraged to contact Guysborough District RCMP at (902) 533-3801.

