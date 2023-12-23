Jammies for Grammies gift campaign expands to 9 Nova Scotia seniors' homes

Patricia MacNeil and her family started Alyssa's Angels and the Jammies for Grammies Christmas campaign at one seniors' home in 2020 as a way of honouring her daughter, who had died of cancer earlier that year.

MacNeil, from Lower Sackville, N.S., said she had no idea how big it would grow in a few short years.

This year, the campaign provided 754 personalized pajama gift packages to seniors in nine seniors' homes, including Northwood.

MacNeil's daughter, Alyssa, died of a brain tumour in January 2020 at age 22 after battling health challenges since she was three-years-old.

During COVID-19 restrictions, family members were cut off from the interactions that might have helped them with their grief.

MacNeil said the idea for Alyssa's Angels and Jammies for Grammies came out of that grieving period and was a way to keep Alyssa's memory alive.

"If you were on Alicia's Christmas list, you got jammies for Christmas," MacNeil said. "You just knew it.

"She loved to give pajamas.... It was kind of a joke around here. So we picked a small seniors' home and we thought, well, we'll do one wing."

This year Jammies for Grammies served nine seniors' homes, including Northwood, which is shown here. (Patricia MacNeil)

Alyssa had an affinity for small children and seniors so the idea was a perfect fit, MacNeil said, adding that grampies are also included despite the name.

Gratified by the success of their first year, MacNeil heard from more people wanting to get involved for the next year, so she posted about it on her Facebook page.

The second year, the project was able to provide gift packages to four seniors' homes. That grew to seven by 2022.

This year, they worked with the RCMP to distribute presents in Enfield and also partnered with two Sobeys stores, MacNeil said.

She said she and a growing team of Alyssa's Angels volunteers hope to expand the project even further and are looking at seniors' homes toward the Annapolis Valley and along the South Shore.

MacNeil said space at her Lower Sackville home is often at a premium as the project has grown. (Patricia MacNeil)

She said the project has reached the point where finding space is becoming an issue with her home crammed with stacks of presents prior to distribution..

"I don't wanna say too much yet because I'm gonna need a new place to keep the jammies when they start coming in." she joked.

MacNeil said each gift includes a personal greeting and the group raises money to provide custom pajamas for people who have unique requirements.

She said each home also receives a basket that may include lap quilts for people in wheelchairs, slippers, puzzle books and candy for the nurses.

