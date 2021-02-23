Self-isolating in Nova Scotia? Here's what supports might be available to you

As Nova Scotia reports a record-breaking number of daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, plenty of people across the province are self-isolating, whether they tested positive for the virus or are awaiting test results.

Below is a list of supports that might be available to you and your family during your time in isolation.

Financial supports

Low-income households may be eligible for up to $400 to help cover heating or electricity bills through Salvation Army Nova Scotia's COVID-19 Relief Fund .

To be eligible, you must have an overdue amount owing on your heating or electricity bill and have been financially impacted due to COVID-19.

The federal government is proposing to extend the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit (CRCB) until May 7 and to increase the maximum duration from 42 weeks to 44 weeks total.

The benefit provides a taxable $500 per week per household for employees unable to work for at least half of the week because they must care for a child under the age of 12 or because they or a family member must isolate.

Food, grocery delivery

Depending on where you live, some community organizations are offering free meals and free garden vegetable bundles which can be delivered to your home. Visit Nova Scotia's 211 website or call 211 to find what services are available in your area.

Mental health supports

Adults struggling with feelings of isolation can register for pre-scheduled calls, in English or French, through the Nova Scotia Friendly Calls Program operated by the Red Cross.

The callers are trained in a number of areas, including psychological first aid, and can also connect you with other support services available in your community. Anyone 19 years or older can register for pre-scheduled calls by calling 1-833-729-0144 Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

For children and young people between the ages of five and 20 years old, Kids Help Phone provides anonymous support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 1-800-668-6868 or text CONNECT to 686-868.

University and college students can contact a counsellor through the Good2Talk program , operated by Kids Help Phone, by calling 1-833-292-3698 or by texting GOOD2TALKNS to 686-868. All services are free and confidential.

The provincial mental health crisis line and crisis text line are available 24/7. Call 1-888-429-8167 or text NSSTRONG to 741-741. Front-line workers can text FRONTLINE to 741-741 for special support.

A full list of mental health supports available, both over the phone and online, can be found here .

MORE TOP STORIES