Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia sees dip in COVID-19 deaths in September

Nova Scotia's monthly COVID-19 epidemiological summary for the month of September noted a decrease in deaths, hospitalizations and positive PCR tests compared to August.

Epidemiological summary also shows decrease in positive PCR tests, hospitalizations

Anjuli Patil · CBC News ·
The province says unvaccinated people are hospitalized at almost three times the rate of people who have three or more doses, and also died at three times the rate of vaccinated people. (Robert Short/CBC)

Nova Scotia reported a decrease in COVID-19 deaths, positive PCR test results and hospitalizations in its monthly epidemiological summary for September 2022.

The province noted 4,664 positive PCR tests, 205 hospitalizations and 14 deaths for September. In August, there were 6,882 positive PCR results, 208 hospitalizations and 49 deaths from COVID-19.

Thirteen of the 14 deaths reported in September were people who were 70 or older; half of them resided at long-term care facilities.

Age and lack of vaccination continue to be associate with "severe outcomes" or COVID-19, the province said.

It said Nova Scotians who are 70 or older have been hospitalized nearly 17 times the rate of people 18 to 49 and their rate of death is 181 higher compared to people under 50.

Unvaccinated people, the province said, were hospitalized at close to three times the rate and died at three times the rate of those with three or more doses.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now