Nova Scotia sees dip in COVID-19 deaths in September

Nova Scotia reported a decrease in COVID-19 deaths, positive PCR test results and hospitalizations in its monthly epidemiological summary for September 2022.

The province noted 4,664 positive PCR tests, 205 hospitalizations and 14 deaths for September. In August, there were 6,882 positive PCR results, 208 hospitalizations and 49 deaths from COVID-19.

Thirteen of the 14 deaths reported in September were people who were 70 or older; half of them resided at long-term care facilities.

Age and lack of vaccination continue to be associate with "severe outcomes" or COVID-19, the province said.

It said Nova Scotians who are 70 or older have been hospitalized nearly 17 times the rate of people 18 to 49 and their rate of death is 181 higher compared to people under 50.

Unvaccinated people, the province said, were hospitalized at close to three times the rate and died at three times the rate of those with three or more doses.

MORE TOP STORIES