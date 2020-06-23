Global pandemic took double-digit bite out of Nova Scotia seafood exports

The value of Nova Scotia seafood exports fell by $300 million, or 13 per cent, in 2020 as the pandemic collapsed worldwide demand for lobster and snow crab in restaurants and other food service businesses like cruise ships and casinos.

Live lobster exports from Nova Scotia — the most valuable seafood sector — also fell by 13 per cent, or $125 million, in 2020 compared to the year before, according to trade data released to CBC News by Nova Scotia's Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

The value of processed lobster exported from Nova Scotia was down nearly a quarter, or $57 million.

A double-digit drop in revenues is nothing to cheer about, but one Nova Scotia lobster exporter says the industry proved its resilience in 2020.

"It could have been so much worse," said Stewart Lamont of Tangier Lobster, a company that ships lobster all over the world.

"We have shown a resilience in the seafood sector in Atlantic Canada generally — and in Nova Scotia, in particular — that's phenomenal."

'Things looked desperate'

When cargo flights to Asia stopped overnight in February and March, the industry braced for the worst.

Mainland China, which had taken over from the U.S. as the biggest market for Nova Scotia live lobster, was at the height of its COVID-19 outbreak.

A staff member talks to a customer at a seafood section in JD.com's 7Fresh chain, following new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in Beijing, China June 17, 2020. (Tingshu Wang/Reuters)

The pandemic later hit Europe and the United States.

"Things looked desperate. We had minimal, minimal sales in the Pacific Rim, mainland China in particular," said Lamont.

While the hospitality side slumped in 2020, the industry pivoted to meet increased demand in supermarkets, retail and online business.

The cargo flights came back to Halifax Stanfield International Airport, as well.

"So people still wanted Nova Scotia seafood. They just tended to track it down in slightly different places," Lamont told CBC News.

Where Nova Scotia fits

Nova Scotia is Canada's largest exporter of lobster, representing 48 per cent of all exports.

In 2020, Nova Scotia live lobster exports were $822 million, compared to $947 million the year before.

The value of live lobster to China dropped 20 per cent; to the U.S., it fell 14 per cent.

Statistics Canada shows Canadian live lobster exports dropped by nearly seven million kilograms last year, with the overall dollar value dropping to $982 million in 2020 from over $1.1 billion in 2019.

The United States remains the largest market for live lobster from Canada.

China top destination for N.S. lobster since 2019

Provincial data shows in 2019, China overtook the U.S. as the largest market for Nova Scotia live lobster. Shipments to China were valued at $440 million compared to shipments to the U.S. at $328 million.

Lamont said given China's bigger population, an appetite for seafood and a growing middle class, he is not surprised. However, he added that it's a fickle market.

"It is not shocking whatsoever anymore to have massive sales in mainland China one week and two weeks later, virtually nothing or vice versa. It's a market that comes and goes," he said.

"They accumulate big, big aggregate numbers over the course of a year, but they're not constant steady trading partners as, for example, our customers are in northern Europe, America and other parts of the Pacific Rim that can be relied upon almost without fail to have an appetite week in and week out."

MORE TOP STORIES