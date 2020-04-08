Screening expanded as number of Nova Scotia COVID-19 cases rises to 342

The Nova Scotia government says it is expanding the list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19, as the number of cases in the province rises to 342.

In a press release, the province says 32 new cases were identified on Tuesday.

The government says it has also expanded the list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19. They are:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

If you have two or more of those symptoms, visit 811's website to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment.

On Tuesday, the province confirmed its first death from COVID-19 .

This map shows the breakdown of known COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia by health zone, as of Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (Province of Nova Scotia)

The 342 confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Eleven people are currently in hospital, five of whom are in an intensive care unit. Seventy-seven individuals have now recovered.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, will provide an update today at 3 p.m.

MORE TOP STORIES