Nova Scotia to spend $40M on public school reopening amid COVID-19

Nova Scotia is spending $40 million to try to make schools safer for reopening this fall as the threat of a second wave of COVID-19 looms.

Education Minister Zach Churchill announced Friday that more teachers and other staff would be hired, and supplies purchased to eliminate the need for sharing.

The spending includes:

$29 million for more substitute teachers.

$8.7 million for more custodial staff.

$1.4 million to extend the hours of pre-primary teachers to allow time for cleaning.

$1.2 million for more lunch monitors.

$500,000 for school supplies including pencils, pens and erasers.

Churchill also announced that the requirements to wear masks are expanding from the guidelines first released in the reopening plan last month.

Now, all students in Grade 4 and up will have to wear non-medical masks unless they are sitting at their desk and the desk is separated from others by at least two metres.

Schools will provide two free cloth masks to all students and staff at the start of the school year and disposable masks will be available in case personal masks are lost or forgotten.

Churchill said ventilation systems are set to be assessed at each school to ensure windows can be opened properly.

Should COVID-19 cases be detected at any schools this fall, Churchill said families would be notified "very quickly" and Public Health would assess to determine who the infected individual's close contacts are.

