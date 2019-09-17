N.S. to provide free menstrual products in public schools

Free menstrual products will soon be made available for public school students across the province.

"No student should have to go to school worrying where or how they will access menstrual products," said Zach Churchill, minister of education and early childhood development, in a release.

"Students should be able to focus on learning. This is one less thing they have to worry about."

While the release said many schools already make these products available, they will soon be accessible in all schools with grades four and up.

The release said there are about 40,000 students between grades four and 12 in 367 schools who could potentially access these products.

Aya Ali, a student with the Halifax West Health Action Team, said it's important for schools to make these products free.

"Many students sometimes leave school if they don't have these products with them, which could then affect their education, their attendance and overall success at school, all because of a natural thing every month," said Ali in the release.

The release said each school will decide how and where these products will be made available. All schools will be provided posters that they can fill in to indicate where students can find them.

MORE TOP STORIES