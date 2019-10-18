Nova Scotia schools planning for complete return to classrooms, details coming next week

Nova Scotia's education minister says the full plan for a back-to-school reopening in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic is coming on Wednesday.

Zach Churchill said the priority is a 100 per cent return to schools, with contingency plans for reduced capacity and at-home learning depending on virus epidemiology.

"Our priority is to have students in school, we know that's where they're going to do their best. We know that's best for families as well," he told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Churchill said the province was mulling three back-to-school options for when classes resume in the fall. The options were being back-to-school full-time, reducing attendance to 50 per cent and doing the other half remotely, or students working virtually from home.

Churchill said the details of the contingency plans will be released next week, but the 100 per cent return to school includes full curriculum and assessments.

"We don't know what September will bring with this virus," he said. "As we get into August, we should have a better sense."

28,000 surveys from parents

The release comes ahead of the province's schedule to release in late July or early August and after calls from the Nova Scotia Teachers Union to see the plan sooner.

Churchill said the province consulted organizations including the IWK Health Centre, public health, the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, the Public School Administrators Association of Nova Scotia and other support staff unions.

He also said they have received over 28,000 surveys from parents and students.

"[Those] have been very informative in terms of what the experience was like working from home and how we can improve that," he said, adding the plan will be responsive to that feedback.

The education minister says 28,000 parents and students responded to a survey about working from home. (Juliya Shangarey/Shutterstock)

Clare Bilek is one of dozens of parents who penned a letter to the premier over concerns about what might happen with schools this fall.

The mother of four told CBC Nova Scotia News at 6 the pandemic was difficult, challenging and stressful when it came to her children's learning experience.

"The longer it went on the harder it became actually. With four children, we did have challenges with having devices available when children needed them," she said.

"The lack of actual teaching that occurred — there was lots of work, but not a lot of interaction with the teacher."

Clare Bilek is a mother of four school-age children in Nova Scotia. (CBC)

She said the lack of counting grades led to a drop in her kids' interest, especially for her older children.

She said she understands the schools and Education Department did the best they could, "but we know better now."

"We hope there are plans for all contingencies going forward, including making sure that teachers have IT support and the technology they need to deliver education for the kids. We want to make sure there's a plan for families to have access to the internet and the devices they need," Bilek said.

"It's also human support: they need coaching, they need teachers, they need structure to their day."

Food programs, pre-primary

Churchill said the plan includes having food programs in place at schools, which he said are important for students and families to be able to access.

The reopening plan also includes their commitment to have pre-primary programs available across the province, which Churchill said will help with child-care options for four-year-olds.

The minister said they have ordered personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and additional cleaning supplies for schools.

