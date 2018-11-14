Parents, guardians: Nova Scotia wants your opinion of the school bus system

The Nova Scotia government is asking for feedback from parents and guardians about the school bus system.

An online survey launched Wednesday and will be available until Dec. 5.

The survey aims to provide information about the current level of service and help shape future student transportation policy.

The survey asks how concerned parents are about length of time on the bus, busing distance, pickup and drop-off times, communications and safety.

It also asks whether the bus arrives at school on time, whether the parent or guardian gets advanced notice when the bus is late and what a reasonable distance is for the school system to be responsible for transporting children.

There is also an opportunity to provide general comments or feedback.

Results will be made public

A summary of the results of the survey will be shared publicly.

The survey and an internal review of bus services come after parents complained about buses this fall.

The night before school started this September, some parents in the Halifax area expressed frustration that a website intended to provide information about bus services didn't give schedules for their routes.

Other parents have raised concerns about stops being located several kilometres away from home or having a two-hour transit time for a one-way trip to a school.