Fishermen block N.S. wharf, say Indigenous lobster harvest being illegally sold

Hundreds of commercial fishermen briefly blocked access to a wharf Tuesday morning in southwestern Nova Scotia being used by First Nations fishermen harvesting lobster.

They stacked a wall of lobster pots at the entrance to the Saulnierville wharf shortly after 5 a.m., then decamped to continue their protest at a wharf in Weymouth.

Both Weymouth and Saulnierville are ports being used by Nova Scotia First Nations harvesting lobster this summer in St. Marys Bay. Indigenous fishermen were not present at Saulnierville during the protest.

"This is a pretty benign protest," said organizer Bernie Berry of the Coldwater Lobster Association. "We just want DFO to do what they have been doing, enforce some of the rules. There should be the same rules for everyone."

The fishermen want the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to enforce regulations that prohibit a commercial lobster fishery when the season is closed.

A First Nations communal food, social and ceremonial fishery is currently underway in St. Marys Bay. The licence conditions do not permit the sale of the catch.

But non-Indigenous fishermen say the FSC fishery is being used as a cloak for a commercial season.

"Huge amounts of lobster are being removed from here," said Colin Sproul, with the Bay of Fundy Inshore Fishermen's Association.

DFO says it's investigating

The protesting fishermen also unloaded lobster pots at the Meteghan office of DFO.

DFO says it is pulling and removing traps in St. Marys Bay without communal licences and investigating complaints of illegal fishing.

Mi'kmaw leaders say their right to fish for a moderate livelihood was upheld 21 years ago by the Supreme Court of Canada.

The court also said a moderate livelihood fishery was subject to government regulation, and so far there has been no agreement on the rules.

Frustration is mounting on both sides of the issue.

The Mi'kmaq are developing plans for their own moderate livelihood fishery, outside of existing DFO regulations.

