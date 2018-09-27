Nova Scotia's projected surplus rises by $5M due in part to offshore pullout

The Nova Scotia government's projected surplus for 2018-19 has grown by $5 million to nearly $35 million due largely to the lack of interest in the province's offshore and higher than expected personal income tax revenue.

An extra $60 million of revenue is attributed to "forfeiture payment associated with Offshore Licenses," according to a fiscal update released Thursday.

That's the penalty paid by Shell for walking away from six offshore licenses. The oil and gas multinational had promised to spend close to $1 billion as a condition of those licenses but came $241 million short of the target. The forfeiture penalty is 25 percent of that amount.

"I wouldn't say it's a happy windfall," said Finance Minister Karen Casey, who briefed reporters on the fiscal update. "I would say it is a forfeiture that has come back to the government and we are going to be wise and prudent in how we use it."

According to the minister, $25.7 million of that unexpected revenue will be used to pay out long-service awards due to about 1,400 long-term care nurses. The rest is being squirreled away for future "one-time expenses."

Finance Minister Karen Casey delivers the fiscal update on the Nova Scotia 2018-19 budget Thursday. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

Casey refused to be more specific, something that rankled Opposition PC MLA Chris d'Entremont, who noted $36 million has been parked in a "restructuring fund."

"I think it's irresponsible that government would say that we have $36 million in restructuring and we're not sure what to do with it," he told reporters after the briefing.

"I think all the questions we've had in the House on transparency of this government, to actually say we have $36 million and we're not going to tell you what we're going to do with it I think is absolutely irresponsible."

The latest fiscal forecast also shows a $30-million increase in personal income tax revenue due to "higher projected personal taxable income."

More money on health care

The extra income has come in handy since the McNeil Liberals have also spent more than planned this first half of the fiscal year on health care.

There's an extra almost $40 million going to the Nova Scotia Health Authority and the IWK Health Centre for "a variety of health-care services," an extra $3.4 million to pay for an increase in ambulance calls, and $2.3 million in higher than expected drug costs.

The federal government's decision to delay the legalization of marijuana until next month also means anticipated revenue has gone up in smoke. Last spring, the province estimated the tax on cannabis would result in an extra $10.4 million in revenue. The province has revised that number down by almost $6 million.

"It's one of those things that's very uncertain," said Casey.

"It really is a prediction of how much cannabis will be purchased, and you know you can base that on the number of users you think there are, how much you think they will use," she said. "Those are all estimates. There's no concrete numbers yet."