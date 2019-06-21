Nova Scotia's Lindell Wigginton set to join Raptors for summer league: reports

A day after being passed over in the NBA draft, Dartmouth's Lindell Wigginton is headed to the Toronto Raptors for summer league play, according to several reports.

Wigginton, 21, retweeted one of the social media reports linking him to the Raptors.

No player born and raised in Nova Scotia has played a game in the NBA.

He played two seasons at guard for the Iowa State Cyclones before declaring his eligibility for the NBA draft in April.

He helped the Cyclones to the Big 12 Conference title in his second year, becoming the fifth Nova Scotia player to appear in the NCAA championship tournament. The Cyclones lost their tournament opener to Ohio State.

Wigginton averaged 16.7 points in his rookie season. That number slipped to 13.5 points in his second year, partly because of injury and partly because of a different role that saw him come off the bench for the team.

Iowa State guard Lindell Wigginton speaks to reporters during Iowa State's annual NCAA college basketball media day in 2017. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)

It is believed the injury and bench role hurt his draft prospects.

The NBA Summer League will be played in Las Vegas starting July 5. Thirty NBA teams, plus teams from China and Croatia, will play between five and seven games over 11 days.

It is viewed as a showcase event for future NBA stars. It also allows undrafted prospects a chance to impress coaches and general managers in hopes of landing an invitation to training camp in October.

A record six Canadians were drafted into the NBA on Thursday, led by RJ Barrett. He was selected third overall by the New York Knicks.